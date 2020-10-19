2020 world wine production first estimates

Speaking from the OIV’s headquarters in Paris, by web conference, Director General Pau Roca, presented on 27 October, the first estimates of 2020 world wine production.
Lower than average production volume in the EU, where measures to reduce the harvest volume had a significant impact in Italy, France and Spain notwithstanding the overall favourable climatic conditions.
First harvest forecasts in the US indicate volumes in line with 2019, but uncertainty caused by wildfires might lead to further revisions.
Drop of South America’s wine production, especially in Argentina and Chile due to unfavourable weather conditions.
South Africa finally back to “normality” after several years of drought.
Australia records a low harvest due to bushfires while New Zealand shows a record harvest volume in 2020.