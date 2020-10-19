icon
25 October 2020 — OIV life

2020 world wine production first estimates

Homepage > News > OIV life > 2020 world wine production first estimates

After the exceptionally high production of 2018, for the second consecutive year, the world wine production volume is expected to be below average.

Share the article on

Twitter Facebook

Speaking from the OIV’s headquarters in Paris, by web conference, Director General Pau Roca, presented on 27 October, the first estimates of 2020 world wine production.

  • Lower than average production volume in the EU, where measures to reduce the harvest volume had a significant impact in Italy, France and Spain notwithstanding the overall favourable climatic conditions.
  • First harvest forecasts in the US indicate volumes in line with 2019, but uncertainty caused by wildfires might lead to further revisions. 
  • Drop of South America’s wine production, especially in Argentina and Chile due to unfavourable weather conditions.
  • South Africa finally back to “normality” after several years of drought.
  • Australia records a low harvest due to bushfires while New Zealand shows a record harvest volume in 2020.

Replay 

Press release

PPT Presentation

2020 Wine production first estimates


Related news

OIV life

Russian: a new official OIV language?

Read the article 19/10/2020
OIV life

OIV Web Press Conference. October 2020

Read the article 15/10/2020
OIV life

Wine should not be held to ransom!

Read the article 15/10/2020
View all
news
OIV life
See all news
Go back to the homepage